Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 3.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $5.02. 9,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 310,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.