MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 15,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,899,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MVIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 934.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 988,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 893,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 653.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 342,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 122.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 338,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 1,029.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 353,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 321,835 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.