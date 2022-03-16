SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Down 2.1%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 17,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,885,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,132,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 482,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

