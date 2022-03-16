The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 18,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 26,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of DIS opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

