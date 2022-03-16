Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Down 3.1%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.52. Approximately 878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.50 and a beta of -0.20.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. FMR LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

