Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 18.2%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) shares shot up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. 2,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 270,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a market cap of $981.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47.
About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.