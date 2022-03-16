Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 18.2%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) shares shot up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. 2,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 270,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $981.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

