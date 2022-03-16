Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Rises By 22.7%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 673,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEQP traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. 10,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,587. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

