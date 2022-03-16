GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GFS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $3,515,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GFS traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. 39,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.31.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. GlobalFoundries’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlobalFoundries (Get Rating)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.