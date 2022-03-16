Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

TVTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 2,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $30,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 102,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

