Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $54.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. 374,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.