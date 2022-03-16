PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $101.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,829. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

