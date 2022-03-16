LINK Achieves Market Capitalization of $756.87 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. LINK has a market capitalization of $756.87 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $126.66 or 0.00310697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LINK has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.19 or 0.06640931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,744.72 or 0.99949814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00039483 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

