Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.83-$4.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Encompass Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 89,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.