2,644 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 646,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

IYC stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,392. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.