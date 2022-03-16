Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APRE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

