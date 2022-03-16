Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,809 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.60. 66,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.