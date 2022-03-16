TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 607.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.79.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $7.00 on Wednesday, hitting $323.23. 19,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,735. The company has a market capitalization of $204.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.87. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

