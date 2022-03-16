Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,039,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,885 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 4.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $100,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 329,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.