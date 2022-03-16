Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Posts Earnings Results

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 5,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,288. The stock has a market cap of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

