Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Announces Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPRB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,731. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.43. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

SPRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 1,681.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 217,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 88,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 394.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66,286 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences (Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.