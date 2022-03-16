Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $97.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.42.

DEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $59,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $54,082,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $45,142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denbury by 227.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Denbury by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,248,000 after purchasing an additional 423,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.34. 7,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,608. Denbury has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 3.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

