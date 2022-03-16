Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dorman Products (DORM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) in the last few weeks:
- 3/15/2022 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/7/2022 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/25/2022 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “
- 2/22/2022 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “
NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.48. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,244. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
