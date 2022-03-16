Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 24.3% Higher

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) traded up 24.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $22.59. 266,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,063,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

