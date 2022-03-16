Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 122,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,417,093 shares.The stock last traded at $4.96 and had previously closed at $5.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $820.28 million, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

