XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 531,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 11,758,114 shares.The stock last traded at $26.04 and had previously closed at $21.25.
XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.16.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.