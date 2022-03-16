XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 531,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 11,758,114 shares.The stock last traded at $26.04 and had previously closed at $21.25.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

