ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $42.59

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.59, but opened at $41.60. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 100,433 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

