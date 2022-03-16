NFT Alley 1-Day Volume Tops $150,664.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $20,731.53 and $150,664.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.19 or 0.06640931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,744.72 or 0.99949814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00039483 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

