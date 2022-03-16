Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $911,838.73 and approximately $304,741.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,283,325 coins and its circulating supply is 23,207,899 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.