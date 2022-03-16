ETNA Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $930,512.12 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $930,512.12 and approximately $85,046.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.19 or 0.06640931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,744.72 or 0.99949814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00039483 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

