Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 467,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of PRMRF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.