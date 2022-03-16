Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 426,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 553,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PLNHF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 1,049,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Planet 13 has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

About Planet 13 (Get Rating)

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.