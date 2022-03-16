Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $20.77

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $24.25. Noah shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 1,722 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Noah by 0.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after buying an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 28.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after buying an additional 393,150 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 24.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 122,475 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

