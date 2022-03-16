Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $20.77

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $24.25. Noah shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 1,722 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.29.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.