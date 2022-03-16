NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Gap Down to $30.11

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.11, but opened at $28.47. NortonLifeLock shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 317,294 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

