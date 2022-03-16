Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PPL by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 123,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,311. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

