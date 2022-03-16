IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Position Increased by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio comprises about 3.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,896.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,785. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $69,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 6,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $103,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,045. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

