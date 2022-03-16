Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 44,314 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,000. IQVIA comprises approximately 6.6% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

NYSE IQV traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.39. 11,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,833. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.30 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

