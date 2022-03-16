Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,700 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 1,490,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,704,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,282,000 after buying an additional 1,064,621 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,750,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,848,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,648,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. 1,887,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,060. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

