Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CBGPY traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBGPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

