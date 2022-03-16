Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CBGPY traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBGPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

