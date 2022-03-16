Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Grows By 33.3%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BOZTY stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 3,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552. Boozt AB has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

