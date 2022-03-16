Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Grows By 33.3%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BOZTY stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 3,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552. Boozt AB has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Boozt AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.