TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. 72,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511,511. The firm has a market cap of $212.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

