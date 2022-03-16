TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 526,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,633,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

