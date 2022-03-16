Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.42. 3,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,975. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.96. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.68 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

