Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Decreased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

