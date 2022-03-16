Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,918 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

