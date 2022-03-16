Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $847,930.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.37 or 0.06608076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,844.22 or 1.00246939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

