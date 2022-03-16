Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Hollysys Automation Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $967.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.85. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.