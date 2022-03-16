SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,789,954. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 117,581 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

