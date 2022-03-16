Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 47,101 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 235,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. 26,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

