Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.64 on Wednesday, reaching $605.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $584.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 261 shares of company stock valued at $159,005 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.