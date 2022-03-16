Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 57 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.28. 404,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,030,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.15. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

